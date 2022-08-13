RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For Richmond families seeking additional care for their children this school year, the City of Richmond is coordinating daily after school care with local public schools.

The City of Richmond will be coordinating after school care in all Richmond Public Schools preschools and elementary schools this school year. This is done in partnership with the YMCA and Richmond’s Parks and Recreation Department.

During the school year, after school care will run Monday through Friday until 6 p.m.

Due to limited funding, after school care will not be free this year and there will be no transportation home provided. Space is also limited. However, financial aid and full scholarships are provided through both the YMCA and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Families can sign up by contacting their school for a registration information.