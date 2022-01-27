Richmond Public Schools open enrollment ends Feb. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond parents looking to enroll their children in a school outside their residential zone for the 2022-2023 school year only have until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to do so.

Richmond Public Schools allows parents to enroll their children in up to three schools outside of their residential zone, as well as Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts, if eligible.

Students applying for schools outside their zone will be selected randomly in a lottery. Applications for specialty schools have ended for the 2022-2023 school year, but rising sixth-graders may apply for STEM academies as open enrollment choices.

Parents can begin the application process, as well as check which schools are inside of their respective zones by visiting RPS’ website.