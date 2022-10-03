RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will hold a school board meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, to provide a resolution to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s transgender policies for public schools.

Youngkin’s new guidelines state:

• Students must only use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with the sex assigned to them

at birth

• If a student wants to participate in a sport or other extracurricular activities, they must, again,

only participate in teams that align with the sex assigned at birth

• The legal name and sex of a student can’t be changed “even upon written instruction of a parent

or eligible student” without an official legal document or court order

• And teachers and other school officials can only refer to a student by their pronouns associated

with their sex at birth

A law passed in 2020 under democratic leadership directed the Virginia Department of Education to create “model policies” to “address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices.”

