RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 150 Richmond Public Schools administrative staff members, including principals, assistant principals and directors, will now be represented during labor negotiations over pay, benefits and more.

According to a Monday press release, 98% of the school district’s administrative staff who voted in the union election approved joining the Teamsters Local 592 union to become one of the first groups of Virginia public school principals to unionize.

“We look forward to negotiating a collective bargaining agreement that gets us a seat at the table, a voice on the job, and a more active role in the decision-making process that impacts our careers,” the RPS Teamster Organizing Committee said in a joint statement.

Virginia’s longstanding ban on unions for public sector workers, which include teachers, law enforcement and firefighters, was lifted when state lawmakers passed legislation in 2020.

In 2021, Richmond Public School teachers became the first in Virginia to gain collective bargaining rights.

Last December, the school division and union representatives celebrated the approval of tentative labor agreements for teachers, care and safety associates, instructional assistants and food and nutrition employees after they joined the Richmond Education Association (REA).

According to the district, staff in those four bargaining units will all get salary increases over the three-year contract. Under the tentative agreement for the nutrition unit, food service assistants will get immediate health care access and three personal, paid days a year.

The tentative three-year contract approved by the teachers union also included a minimum 12% pay raise over the next three years with a 6% wage hike in the first year. Representatives from the bargaining units applauded the pay raises, saying they would give employees “a living wage,” help bring in new staff and improve the students’ experience.

“We’re excited about partnering with parents, students, our REA brothers and sisters, the school board, and everyone else who will work with us in our mission to ensure the greatest possible level of success for our students and the school community,” the RPS Teamster Organizing Committee’s joint statement continued.

Richmond Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.