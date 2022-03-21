RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools (RPS) School Board tried to take the next steps for the RPS budget that was approved in late February, but fell short of a resolution Monday night.

The school board attempted to discuss cuts deemed necessary to meet Mayor Levar Stoney’s budget proposal but came up short, deferring the conversation to their next meeting after a four and a half hour long meeting.

The board’s approved budget included about $2.6 million in new operating budget expenditures. As a result, roughly $9.6 million ($7 million + $2.6 million) needed to be cut from the superintendent’s proposal to match the budget given by Stoney.

This document only addresses the $7 million, the Administration requested additional guidance on some of the new expenditures, including $1.5 million added to the budget by regional and RPS specialty schools

Superintendent Jason Kamras gathered a list of proposed cuts to make up a total of a little over $7 million.

Summary of Proposed cuts

Proposed cuts of curricular materials and contracts

Proposed cuts of central office positions

Other Proposed cuts

Other Proposed cuts continued

While the board was given a proposal by Kamras about how to go about cutting $9.6 million from the budget, the board was also asked about details in a $1.5 million agreed upon addition to the budget in the Scale Enrollment Opportunities at CodeRVA, ARGS, Maggie Walker, Community, and Franklin Military Academy category.

Richmond School Board Budget Details: Approved Additions

Kamras proposed questions to the RPS School Board on their plans for the additional $1.5 million within the regional and RPS specialty schools.

Does the Board have a preference for how to split the $1.5 million between regional schools and RPS specialty schools?

Does the Board desire to spend all $1.5 million next year, or spread it out over the next four years to increase cohort sizes, class by class?

Does the Board want to make these decisions on its own now, or after engagement with the students, families,and staff of the relevant schools?

“The mission of the schools is to serve the underserved,” said Dawn Page, 8th district school board representative when commenting on the specialty schools. “The success of the school has been because of the small, intimate, student-teacher relationship.”

The RPS School Board ultimately decided to put off making any decisions on the budget during the meeting on Monday, March 21.

“I will not support deferring all of that $1.5 million to a subsequent school year,” said Jonathan Young, 4th district school board representative when commenting on the board putting off a budget decision at that night’s meeting. “And frankly as it relates to soliciting input, we know what the input is…this conversation is not a May discussion.”

Young continued and said that the budget decision could impact families’ decisions to continue to live in the city of Richmond, as the location where their children might attend school becomes more unclear.