RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools School Board gathered for over four hours Tuesday night, with approving the 2023 fiscal year budget proposal on the main agenda.

The FY23 revised budget proposal was presented by RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. The budget had been revised after a past budget work session on Feb. 16.

A few of the revisions included: increasing the hourly rate for food service workers, increasing investment in mental health supports for staff, and withdrawing a previously proposed cut of an Arts Specialist.

The operating budget proposed by Kamras was $362,635,763. The capital budget number was $9,086,800. The federal budget was proposed at $98,050,528.

A motion was seconded to approve the budget, but the motion failed in the overall approval vote.

The school board agreed to move the decision of approval and adoption of the 2023 fiscal year budget to a special session, which will be held on Monday, Feb. 28.