Richmond Public Schools Superintendent to recommend vaccine requirement for staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras recommended a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for school staff on Thursday.

In order for a mandate to be put in place, the school board must put it to a vote and approve it. The recommendation will officially be made at the school board meeting on Aug. 16.

Kamras stated in a Thursday evening update, that he understands some staff may be hesitant but he feels they have “a collective obligation as a school division to do everything humanly possible to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.”

The superintendent plans to announce more details including a deadline for vaccination and the exemption process next week.

School board member Johnathan Young says that while he got vaccinated as soon as he could, he doesn’t support a requirement for employees.

“I encourage everyone to get the shot but to adopt a big-brother government mandate constitutes a gross abuse of persons’ civil liberties,” Young said.