Richmond Public Schools superintendent to announce in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras is expected to announce in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at Monday night’s school board meeting.

RPS is planning for in-person graduations due to the increase in vaccinations and the declining COVID-19 positivity rate across the Commonwealth.

According to a presentation, RPS is working to secure a common outdoor location for all schools to hold their ceremonies. Since graduation will be in June, the school district is considering morning and evening ceremony times to beat the heat.

Each RPS graduate will receive a number of guest tickets. How many depends on the chosen venue and social distancing requirements. There be a live stream available for students or guests who choose not to attend an in-person ceremony.

RPS also exploring a make-up plan in case of inclement weather.

More details are expected at Monday’s board meeting. Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.