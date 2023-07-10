RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Jason Kamras will introduce a 15-point care, safety, improvements and enhancements plan for Richmond Public Schools at Monday evening’s school board meeting.

The plan comes after multiple school incidents across the city this past year and prior, including a shooting at Huguenot High School’s graduation in which 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his step-father were killed and several others were injured.

Ahead of the Monday, July 17 meeting, 8News spoke with Richmond City School board member Jonathan Young, who spoke candidly, saying the school district has failed to protect children and teachers.

“We’re in a place where candidly, everyday our students, along with our teachers, are arriving to campus unsure if they will be safe,” Young said. “Right there at the foyer as students were exiting to Monroe Park, when we heard that long, successive series of gunshots. It’s been a really, really hard year. I didn’t think that it can get any worse but it has.”

In addition to the shooting at Huguenot’s graduation on June 6, Young noted the shooting incident on October 14, 2022 in which a woman was shot and killed outside of Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond’s Southside. Months later, two boys were shot in the parking lot of George Wythe High School on April 27.

RPS’s 15-point plan outlines various proposals and pilot initiatives aimed at tackling greater outreach for mental health, increasing personnel and achieving greater transparency for the community. One part of the plan aims to curb the use of cell-phones for middle to upperclassmen.

“Cellphones are being used to cyberbully, to body shame, to invite student to fights and/or to melees,” Young said, “The superintendent has specifically proposed that we would pilot an initiative where we would enforce schools preclude middle and high school students’ access from cell phones.”

If approved, the plan is set to take effect for the 2023-2024 school year. Some RPS schools begin a new academic year as early as this month.