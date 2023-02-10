RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All Richmond Public Schools will be taking consecutive days off later this month in observance of Presidents Day on Feb. 20 and Election Day on Feb 21.

This calendar update was posted on the Richmond Public Schools website, where Superintendent Jason Kamras cited safety concerns as the reason for closing.

“Over the last few days, principals have reported to me that a significant number of staff who live in the counties and have children in county schools are planning to take leave on both days,” Kamras said. “As a result, I am concerned about our ability to safely and effectively run our schools on those days.”

Kamras apologized to families for making the announcement on short notice.