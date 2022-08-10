RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board has given the green light for an internal audit on how the district has used federal COVID-19 relief funding and the impact the money has had on students.

The board voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to have an audit conducted on the federal money the district received from March 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

The official who presented the proposed plan to the school board said the internal audit is expected to be done by two auditors and take six months to complete.

The audit aims to evaluate whether the district is in compliance with funding requirements and to review the effectiveness and efficiency of the spending.

Federal pandemic aid totaling $190 billion has gone to U.S. school districts in three rounds, with $123 billion coming in the latest and largest wave.

School systems have to use 20% to address learning setbacks brought on by the pandemic but have flexibility on how to spend the rest. Districts have until September 2024 to spend the federal funding.