RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As cases of flu, strep throat and COVID-19 run rampant during the colder months — especially at schools — Richmond schools are offering the chance for community members to get informed on what they need to know to stay healthy this winter.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Virginia Department of Health and Richmond Public Schools will hold a winter health town hall. The town hall will provide families and students with up-to-date seasonal health information.

The town hall will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will be live-streamed on Richmond Public School’s YouTube page. The town hall will be available in both English and Spanish.