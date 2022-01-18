Richmond Public Schools to keep mask requirement despite Gov. Youngkin’s order

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–Richmond Public Schools will keep their mask requirement in place, despite Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recent executive order on school mask mandates.

At a City Hall briefing Tuesday, Superintendent Jason Kamras said the decision to require masks in all school facilities stands.

“It is the right thing to do, the science is absolutely clear on this,” he said.

Governor Youngkin signed an executive order requiring school districts to give families a choice to opt-out of wearing masks in the classroom.

Kamras cited SB 1303, which passed last year with bipartisan support, as to why the district would not be changing its masking policy.

“States that divisions in Virginia must offer in-person instruction and in doing so, follow CDC guidelines and now I will quote ‘to the maximum extent practicable.’ That is Virginia law,” he said.

There have also been recent headlines on whether funding could be withheld from school districts that don’t comply with the order. At a press conference on Wednesday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said if that is true, it would send a conflicting message.

“Threats of defunding schools when our kids are just back in schools after the pandemic really did not allow for such, is a conflicting message to me because what we want from the Governor is to get right with what the laws are currently on the books,” he said.

Kamras described how a move like that can impact the school system.

“Cutting state funding to RPS would be devastating. It would be devastating to kids’ physical health, to their mental health and to their academic health,” he said. “I will say every million dollars that is cut from RPS is about a dozen teachers, a dozen social workers or a dozen counselors, and so these are real people that affect hundreds of students every single day.”

The governor’s executive order takes effect Monday, Jan. 24, but several school districts have already come out announcing their mask mandate will remain.