Richmond Public Schools transportation worker dies after contracting COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Public Schools transportation worker has died after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras announced via an RPS direct that the worker passed away.

“As today’s tragic news indicates, the pandemic is still very active in central Virginia, which is why we must remain vigilant in our fight against it. Please wear your mask, wash your hands, stay six feet apart, and avoid large gatherings of any kind – for your own health and for that of our community,” Kamras wrote.

“Please also hold those who are dearest to you close this evening, and let them know how much you love them.”

Stay with 8News for updates on this breaking news story.