Richmond Public Schools unveil four options for new school boundaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board will look at four redistricting options at Monday night’s meeting.

RPS is dealing with overcrowded classrooms and also needs to figure out which students will go to three new schools that will open next school year.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL PRESENTATION ON THE OPTIONS

The first option will look at rezoning only the city’s Southside and three new school zones.

The second option is the paired school option that would pair together two schools in a larger zone. One elementary school will be for the lower grades (K-2) while the other would be for the upper grades.

The third option looks at redrawing school lines for all the schools in the city.

The fourth option only looks at redrawing boundaries on the Southside and the East End.

There will be three public hearings about these options so parents can weigh in on where their kids will go to school. The first is Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Ginter Park Elementary School.

If you can’t make it tonight, there is a meeting Monday, November 25 and Monday, December 2.