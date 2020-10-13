Richmond Public Works save raccoon stuck on top of utility pole

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Public Works department swept into the rescue earlier today to save a raccoon stuck on top of a utility pole.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post they called on Public Work’s to help them after they found a raccoon stranded on top of a utility pole.

RACC said the animal is now safe and “happy to be on stable ground.”

