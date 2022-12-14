RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today marks the 75th anniversary of NASCAR motorsports. On Dec. 14, 1947, Bill France Sr. brought together his most trusted advisors for a meeting at the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“He sat around and asked them to listen in, lean in and share his vision for what he thought could be America’s next great sport,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Warren.

Warren said it was at that Dec. 14 meeting of 30 people that the idea of stock car auto racing began. Seventy-five years later and she says she is honored to celebrate how far NASCAR has come, especially in the Richmond area.

“Everyone’s very passionate about this place. They have special memories here,” Warren said. “You know, we’ve been around here for 77 years in Richmond, but NASCAR is actually celebrating something very special this week.”

From the moment she first stepped foot in the Richmond Raceway with her grandparents, Warren says she, like many others in the area, found a special place in her heart for racing.

“Thrilling, simply thrilling,” she recalled.

With more than 42 tracks in the U.S. and Canada — including two here in Virginia — many across the country will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of NASCAR. Warren says the opportunity for Virginians to celebrate here at home is an honor.

“That’s extraordinary in sports. It’s extraordinary in any business, but it’s very extraordinary in this sport,” Warren said.

Warren told 8News that there will be a special surprise for fans as they prepare for Richmond Raceway’s NASCAR weekend on April 22, 2023.