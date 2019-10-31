Richmond Raceway opening track to fans for charity

Brad Keselowski (2) and Jeff Gordon (24) lead the field at the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers with a need for speed will have an opportunity to hit the Richmond racetrack — all for charity.

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host Track Laps for Charity to benefit the Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia Foundation on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. Taking place under the professional lights of an event, fans can drive their personal vehicles around America’s Premier Short Track for a donation of $20.

“Track Laps gives race fans the opportunity to drive their family and friends around the historic 3/4-mile D-shaped oval at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Our final track laps of the year will benefit Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia, who impact the lives of children with critical illnesses. As fans take their laps around the track, they will know their donation will have a lasting impact on families and children across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thanks to The Jenny Maraghy Team for their support of Track Laps for Charity.”

Anyone interested can click here to register at or at the track on the day of the event.

To participate, drivers must adhere to the following guidelines:

Drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour, and drivers must stay behind the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car of Richmond Raceway.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up. Violation may result in removal from the track.

Seatbelts must be worn at all times.

Laps may be postponed due to inclement weather.

Motorcycles are permitted.

Richmond has the right to cancel due to weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Richmond will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Track Laps for Charity, click here.