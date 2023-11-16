RICHMOND, Va. (NASCAR) – Richmond Raceway unveiled new logos Wednesday that reflect the River City’s astral aspirations as the track prepares for two NASCAR Cup Series races that will finish beneath the stars next year.

“Here in the River City, it’s all about striving for excellence and reaching for the stars,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran, who unveiled the new marks during a special event on the frontstretch Wednesday afternoon. “Richmond is the cradle of American racing, where upstarts have dared to be legends and legends have driven to stardom. These new logos are a perfect representation of that bold Richmond spirit that defines our commonwealth and our sport.”

Indeed, Richmond Raceway’s rebranded look includes key visual cues that harken to elements of familiar Commonwealth imagery. The outline of the logo is Richmond Raceway’s D-shaped oval, filled by the James River and Richmond city skyline. The striping is borrowed from the City of Richmond’s flag, while the stars and star streaking are influenced by the city seal and motto that dates back 200 years – sic itur ad astra, Latin for “to the stars.”

Richmond Raceway and NASCAR announced earlier this year that both of its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series races will finish beneath the stars. The Toyota Owners 400 will be contested at 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday, March 31, continuing NASCAR’s three-year effort of taking ownership of the Easter holiday and garnering new interest with a coveted primetime slot. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

And then at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, the Cook Out 400 returns to Richmond’s 0.75-mile oval live on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Richmond Raceway’s Easter weekend will also include the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 on Friday, March 29, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday, March 30. The summer race weekend will include the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular-season finale on Saturday, Aug. 10.