RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR has released the schedule for the 2023 season and Richmond Raceway is slotted to host two races.

The first race weekend will be the Toyota Owners 400 on April 2, 2023, and the second race weekend will be July 30, marking the Raceway’s first-ever July date.

Both Sunday races will be part of the NASCAR Cup Series, while an Xfinity Series race will be held on Saturday, April 1, and a Craftsman Truck Series race will be held on Saturday, July 29.

