People wait to get vaccinated at an event in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The vaccination event scheduled for the Richmond Raceway today has been canceled but all other clinics will go on as planned, officials said.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts canceled all events Thursday because of weather.

To find the status of your new appointment, click here. Please make sure to check the site before you travel to your appointment.