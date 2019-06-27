1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Richmond rage room to hold benefit event for laid-off Colortree workers

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Rage RVA” is giving back to more than 200 workers who were laid off earlier this month.

The new attraction is hosting a benefit tomorrow for former Colortree employees. All proceeds from tomorrow’s “smash melee” will go towards emergency expenses for employees.

240 workers were suddenly without jobs when Colortree closed on June 3. Last week the former employees attended a job fair to try and find new work. Many of them told 8News that they were having trouble getting by without a regular paycheck.

Tickets to tomorrow’s event start at $20. You can register here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events