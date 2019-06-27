Richmond rage room to hold benefit event for laid-off Colortree workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Rage RVA” is giving back to more than 200 workers who were laid off earlier this month.

The new attraction is hosting a benefit tomorrow for former Colortree employees. All proceeds from tomorrow’s “smash melee” will go towards emergency expenses for employees.

240 workers were suddenly without jobs when Colortree closed on June 3. Last week the former employees attended a job fair to try and find new work. Many of them told 8News that they were having trouble getting by without a regular paycheck.

Tickets to tomorrow’s event start at $20. You can register here.