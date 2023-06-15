RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Juneteenth festivities continue as the holiday celebrates its 158th commemoration Monday, June 19.

Richmond city leaders and community people gathered Thursday outside City Hall to celebrate the raising of the city’s first official Juneteenth flag.

“Today we reflect on what it means to be free,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday — and a state holiday in Virginia — commemorating the day when the last group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, first learned about their freedom in 1865.

Delores McQuinn, a Virginia state delegate, said it’s a day to remember the people who were formerly enslaved and gained their freedom.

“And if those who could not dance, we dance for them,” said Del. McQuinn. “That is why we’re here.”

Mayor Stoney, along with other Richmond city officials, added that it’s a day to reflect and continue looking forward.

“We can not go backwards,” Stoney said Thursday. “There is a better way for Virginia and I’m ready to fight for that more inclusive way together.”

The Juneteenth flag will fly above the city until June 19.