Richmond raises Progress Flag at City Hall in a Pride Month first

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time ever, the City of Richmond will fly a pride flag outside of City Hall for the entirety of Pride Month.

Richmond chose to fly the Progress Flag which combines the traditional rainbow pride flag with black and brown stripes to incorporate LGBTQ people of color as well as blue and pink stripes to represent transgender people.

The flag will fly outside of City Hall for the entire month of June.

“We still have a lot of work to do, and we still have a lot of work to do as a community to make sure our LGBTQ members feel safe and they feel loved right here in the City of Richmond,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.









Later today, the Dominion Energy building and Hampton Inn Hotel Downtown will illuminate their buildings with rainbow-colored lights to celebrate Pride Month. Main Street Station will also display rainbow lights later this month.

“Symbols matter. This combined with the downtown buildings that will be illuminated in pride colors beginning tonight send a powerful and irrefutable message that LGBTQ belong here,” said Director of VA Pride James Milner. “Richmond is our city, too. And we are a bright, multi-colored, vibrant thread of the fabric of this community.”

According to a release from VA Pride, the Richmond Kickers will hold Pride Night at their game on Saturday June, 5 at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a Pride at the Market event featuring a DJ and drag show on Saturday, June 26 at the 17th Street market.