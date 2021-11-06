Richmond ranked 11th best city for fall garden weddings in the U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With trees changing colors and chilly weather, gardens may be the furthest thing from your mind. However, Richmond ranks as one of the top 20 cities in the country for fall garden weddings.

A recent study by Brek’s compared the 50 most populous cities in the United States. They looked at access to wedding venues with outdoor gardens, Yelp ratings of venues, climate data and more.

Richmond ranked 11th in the country. One thing that set it apart from its counterparts is the number of garden wedding venues per capita, which is 25.17. That’s more than any other city in the ranking, including Riverside, Ca., which was the number one city.

The River City also has an average fall temperature of 50.2 degrees, and an average of 3.783 inches of precipitation per month from Spring to Fall.

Overall, Richmond had a raking of 29.11 out of a possible 50. The highest score a city received was 42.6.

Neighboring Washington D.C. ranked 19th and Raleigh, N.C. made it in at 20.

You can look at the full list below: