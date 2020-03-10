Richmond ranks among top U.S. cities for highest home fire risk

(WRIC) — Richmond ranks 6 out of 150 U.S. cities with the highest risk of home fires according to an index from The Hartford. It has gone down one spot since the survey was first released in 2017.

According to its news release, the index is based on analysis of the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Incident Reporting System and a survey conducted by The Hartford on fire safety and prevention behaviors among the general population.

In Richmond alone, 15 percent of residents say they have experienced a home fire. The survey also revealed people in Richmond engage in potentially risky fire safety behavior, such as:

61% charged a device, like a cell phone, tablet or laptop, in or on their bed overnight in the past year, compared to 49% nationally.

66% said that in the past year, they have left the kitchen while cooking something on a stove, compared to 61% nationally.

In addition, to be at a higher risk, many local families are not prepared for a home fire and do not have recommended fire safety devices like smoke detectors in every bedroom, fire extinguishers or an emergency escape plan.

You can find fire safety tips and materials on The Hartford’s website.

