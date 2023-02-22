RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Through a funding project giving nearly $3 million towards connecting communities and Norfolk and Richmond, the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood could soon see an improvement in economic opportunity previously ripped away with the creation of Interstates 95 and 64 in the 1950s.

The money was given to both cities through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot grant program (RCP). The program allocates grants to reconnect communities that were previously separated from economic opportunity by transportation infrastructure — in Richmond’s case, Interstates 95 and 64.

The installation of the interstates in the ’50s sent shockwaves through the historic Jackson Ward community, displaced generations of residents and ripped the tight-knit community in half.

Nicknamed “The Harlem of the South” and “The Black Wall Street” prior to the interstates, historic Jackson Ward was the largest African American community in Richmond, and according to The Valentine, “a nationally important center of African American economic and cultural activity.” The bustling community had become home to nearly 5,000 African Americans by the 1940s and functioned politically and economically as its own city within the City of Richmond.



Two murals were painted in Jackson Ward at the site of the former Emrick Chevrolet dealership. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)



With the construction of the interstates, The Valentine reports 2,000 residents were displaced, their homes demolished in favor of “urban renewal” infrastructure plans.

Now, the City has renewed its focus on revitalizing the once lively community, adding historic homes to the National Historic Registry and allocating funding to economic development projects, like the $1.35 million allocated from the RCP grant.

“Past infrastructure choices have prevented too many Virginians from accessing critical resources and economic opportunity in their communities,” said senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine in a joint statement. “We’re glad this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help bring communities together by removing barriers to connectivity and improving our transportation infrastructure.”

The senators announced the $1.35 million given to Richmond will go towards improving access and reconnecting Jackson Ward “through the creation of a new bridge or freeway lid that would incorporate transportation connections, public spaces, and opportunities for future development.”