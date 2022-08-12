RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is set to receive $18.4 million in federal funding to replace an existing multimodal bridge structure on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, according to the United States Department of Transportation.

The renovations will be focused on the bridge that stands over the CSX railroad tracks that divide Scott’s Addition and the Diamond District.

“The project will improve safety by reducing crashes in a high-crash area and will replace an at-risk, over-100-year-old bridge that has exceeded its useful life,” a release from the Department of Transportation reads. “The project will increase transportation options and system connectivity to revitalize underserved communities.”

The funding is part of the RAISE Program, which was awarded more than $2.2 billion in a bipartisan infrastructure law passed this year. Of the $2.2 billion in funding, $64.2 million is allocated to six projects in Virginia.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”