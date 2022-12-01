RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the third year in a row, Richmond has achieved a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) scorecard for the City’s work in LGBTQ protections.

The MEI scorecard is a national measurement that looks at a locality’s non-discrimination laws, services for LGBTQ people and LGBTQ representation in government. The 2022 scorecard looked for non-discrimination opportunities for employment and housing, programs like youth bullying prevention and services for LGBTQ people experiencing homelessness.

The Human Rights Campaign scorecard gave Richmond high marks across the board for its non-discrimination laws in employment, housing, healthcare and public accommodations. The City also scored points for having a Human Rights Commission and liaison in the City’s executive leadership team and dedicated LGBTQ liaison in the police department. According to the Office of Mayor Levar Stoney, the Richmond Police LGBTQ liaison is responsible for the reporting of hate crimes against LGBTQ people in the City to the FBI.

The City was also recognized its efforts to provide services to the LGBTQ+ community, including its commitment to protect children and teenagers from conversion therapy.

“We are working hard every day to build a welcoming, inclusive and equitable city, and that starts with a commitment to protecting human rights and delivering equality of opportunity for all of our residents,” Stoney said. “Our commitment is stronger than ever to removing the barriers and systemic injustices faced by our LGBTQ+ residents, and especially LGBTQ+ people of color, and we appreciate the affirmation of our efforts reflected in our 2022 MEI evaluation.”

Richmond first reached an MEI score of 100 in 2020 and achieved perfection again in 2021. When Stoney took office in 2017, Richmond’s MEI score was 42.

The entire MEI scorecard can be found on hrc.org/mei.