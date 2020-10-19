Richmond Recovers Grant Program applications close Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday marks the last day for small businesses in Richmond to apply for funding through the Richmond Recovers Grant Program. The City of Richmond announced in August it had launched the grant program, which will help small businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

The program is funded with $3 million from the City’s CARES Act appropriation and will be administered by the Economic Development Authority of the City of Richmond.

The last day to submit applications is Monday, Oct. 19. You can find more information about how to apply online here.

