Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority extends eviction moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another month of relief is on the way for hundreds of Richmond public housing residents who have fallen behind on rent.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced an extension to its eviction moratorium until September, but no later than October.

In early July, the agency reported 1,545 households were facing possible eviction.

“To the extent permitted by HUD and funding resources, RRHA does not intend to evict any tenants who are acting in good faith to comply with their payment agreement obligations,” the agency wrote in a news release.

Every resident has 30 days to enter a repayment plan, or the option to adjust rent based on decreased income.

No resident owing $50 or less will be evicted.