Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority hosting hiring fair with variety of employers on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is looking to help match public housing tenants with employers.

The RRHA is holding a hiring event on Thursday at the Armstrong Renaissance Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Employers attending the event include Walmart, GRTC, Career Works, Dept. of Juvenile Justice and the Office of Community Wealth Building. There will be service industry positions open with employers such as Outback Steakhouse and the Country Club of Virginia. Multiple contracting companies will also be looking for workers during the fair.

A flyer from RRHA says women especially are encouraged to participate in the event.

Anyone with questions about the event can check details online or call one of the following contacts: