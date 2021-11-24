Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority to receive $450,000 planning grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Housing Urban Development (HUD) has awarded a $450,000 planning grant award to Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) to assist with development in the Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward communities.

The award is designed to stimulate affordable housing and economic development.

The grant is one of eight awards that total $3.6 million funded through HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative to revitalize and transform neighborhoods.

“This grant is a significant step toward the critical transformation of Gilpin Court, unification of Jackson Ward, and the implementation of the citywide master plan,” said Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney. “We look forward to engaging the community in creating an inclusive plan for improving housing, supporting children and families, and strengthening the entire neighborhood.”