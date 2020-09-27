Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants your opinion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is looking for citizen’s thoughts on its four new proposed plans.

They are seeking community feedback, comments and ideas on RRHA’s proposed Annual Plan, ACOP, Administrative Plan and Capital Fund Five Year Action Plan. You can view all of these online here.

You can email your comments to info@rrha.com or by mail to RRHA Executive Office, 901 Chamberlayne Parkway, Richmond VA 23220. All comments are due by Sept. 30.

