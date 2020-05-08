Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority appoints interim CEO

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) has named an interim CEO after Damon Duncan announced his resignation in March.

According to a release, RRHA’s Board of Commissioners has chosen Stacey Daniels-Fayson to lead in a temporary capacity until a permanent Chief Executive Officer is named.

“The agency will experience a smooth transition with Ms. Daniels-Fayson at the helm,” said RRHA Board Chairperson Veronica Blount. “We know she has the knowledge, the resilience, and the temperament to keep the Agency going in the positive direction that it is headed.”

Daniels-Fayson has been with RRHA since 2007 and accepts the role with nearly 30 years of combined experience in finance and operation management with public housing and city government.

“I am excited about the Board’s choice of Stacey as interim,” said RRHA CEO Damon Duncan, who remains in place to help navigate the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic. “We think this sends a positive message to our employees and our families to have one within their ranks leading them and continuing to cultivate the culture of consistency, love and responsibility that we have worked to establish during our tenure.”

Damon Duncan

Daniels-Fayson will step into her role on June 22, 2020.

“I am honored by the Boards’ selection and look forward to leading the talented team of staff we have at RRHA,” Daniels-Fayson said. “Ensuring the welfare, health and safety of our residents, our employees and their families; and aligning our efforts with the Boards’ vision and goals are key priorities and I look forward to addressing the challenges ahead of us.”

LATEST HEADLINES: