Richmond Region Tourism giving away ‘RVA’ masks at visitor centers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Region Tourism will be giving away “RVA” masks at its local visitor centers across the region for free.

The organization is operating two centers, one at the VMFA Robinson House and another at the Richmond International Airport, which are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Face masks are one of the most effective tools we have to protect one another from COVID-19,” Jack Berry, Richmond Region Tourism CEO and president, said in a statement. “By wearing masks, we also support the economy by helping small businesses stay open. We’re encouraging people to stop by our Visitor Centers for a free mask and to learn new ideas as locals discover and rediscover all the rich experiences our region has to offer.”

Each center is staffed with advisors who can provide complimentary maps, guides, information and other tips “for authentic RVA experiences. Steps have been taken by Richmond Region Tourism to ensure all safety guidelines are followed during the coronavirus pandemic.