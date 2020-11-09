90% of Richmond Registrar employees quarantined due to COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Office of the General Registrar held a news conference at noon on Monday. General Registrar, Kirk Showalter spoke about COVID-19 and the status of election results during the briefing.

Showalter announced that three employees at the Registrar’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19. A majority of the remaining staff has been asked to quarantine, about 40 employees or 90% of the staff will be staying home due to possible exposure to the virus. Currently about four people are able to come in to work in-person.

The first positive case was determined on Friday and the third positive case was determined on Monday. The employee who was aware of their positive test result Friday returned to the office again on Sunday. Showalter says they were the only ones in the office and the building was deep cleaned before workers returned Monday.

Showalter expects that preliminary election results will be available tomorrow despite the “skeleton” crew at the office.

