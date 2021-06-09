Richmond releases survey, plans engagement events for transportation policy guide feedback

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is planning to develop a transportation policy guide titled Path to Equity: Policy Guide for Richmond Connects. While the guide is still in the works, the city is hosting engagement events and opening a survey to gauge the public’s experiences with transportation.

As part of the city’s “path to equity” the survey will gather information about transportation injustices residents have experienced and what barriers still stand in the way of them accessing transportation.

Once the guide is completed and includes city goals for transportation, meets the master plan objectives and states which equitable outcomes are desired the city will begin the multimodal transportation planning process. The process is projected to start in the fall.

According to a release from the city, “Richmond Connects, using the framework developed in the Path to Equity Policy Guide, will ultimately prioritize needs and recommend transportation projects and programs for the city. It will align a variety of recommendations from various plans around what residents see as the community’s top transportation needs.”

There will be community engagement events held where people can fill out the survey and get free tacos from a taco truck. These events will all be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:

June 26 at the Calhoun Community Center

July 17 at Byrd Park

July 31 at Blackwell pool

The first 250 people at each event will receive a voucher for tacos.

People can fill out the transportation survey online at the Office Equitable Transit and Mobility webpage.

There will be survey kiosks and paper copies available around Richmond as well.