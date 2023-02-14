RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is re-opening public housing applications for the first time in almost a year.

As a result of an overly lengthy waitlist, applications for public housing were cut off in April 2022. RRHA leaders said applications would be reopened once the waitlist fell below six months.

The public housing list includes four and five-bedroom units. Applications will also be available for vouchers for one, two and three-bedroom units in several complexes with private landlords across the city. All applications can be found online and will re-open Feb. 27.

