Richmond reports 1st two coronavirus deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond men in their 70s died from COVID-19, the Richmond Health District disclosed Tuesday, marking the first two deaths in the city linked to the virus.

The patients suffered from underlying, chronic conditions and were in the hospital before succumbing to the virus.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that this pandemic has claimed its first lives in our community, and my condolences go out to the families of these men,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “This virus knows no borders, which is why it is critically important that we continue to follow health protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and adhere to Governor Northam’s executive order. Stay home and keep Richmond safe.”

Both men had recently spent time in New Jersey, according to the health district, and efforts have been made to determine who may have come in contact with them.

“Every loss we experience at the hands of this disease is tragic,” Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts, said Tuesday. “I hope this news gives our community even more resolve to stay home, strictly follow the isolation and quarantine guidelines, and to limit our physical interactions with others.”

Stay with 8News for updates.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.