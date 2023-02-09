RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is seeking public feedback on proposed bike lanes along State Route 161.

According to DPW, portions of the highway on both the north and south sides of the James River have been identified for enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

The project has been broken down into two phases:

Phase I includes roadway bicycle improvements on Westover Hills Boulevard just south of the Boulevard Toll Bridge and runs south to the intersection of Dunston Avenue and 49th Street. This would also include improvements along 49th Street beginning at the Duston Avenue and Westover Hills Boulevard intersection and running south to the cul-de-sac at the Hill Top Drive intersection.

Phase II would include roadway bicycle improvements along Park Drive and Blanton Avenue beginning at Pump House Drive and running north to the French Street intersection. This would also include improved pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Blanton Avenue and Park Drive.

Residents can review the project materials and comment on the conceptual designs here.

The online survey needs to be completed by Feb. 28 so implementation can start in 2024.