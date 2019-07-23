Richmond resident says burglar used kitchen, bedroom; nothing was stolen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond resident was shocked to find the backdoor of their home unlocked after returning from a vacation.

Nothing was stolen, but the kitchen and bedroom had been used.

The break-in happened on the 1100 block of West Grace Street near VCU’s campus between July 18 and the morning of July 22. As of now, there are no suspects.

Another breaking and entering case was reported in the area Monday. The victim said that between July 19 at 5 p.m. and July 22 at 1:46 a.m., someone forced entry into an office located at 821 West Franklin Street through a broken window. There were items reported stolen at the time of the report.

Police are actively investigating both cases.

VCU Police shared some key reminders to keep students and community members in the area safe:

Always ensure all doors and windows are locked.

Do not hide keys on the exterior of your residence or share access codes to keyless entry doors. Burglars know where to look and people share information.

At houses, install good lighting to light the pathways (front and rear) of the home. Utilize inexpensive timers to operate the lights, giving the appearance of undeterminable entry and exit times. The use of motion lighting will deter loitering and the “lay in wait.”

Refrain from posting your whereabouts on social media. People following you on those sites may take advantage of your absence.

Install exterior motion lighting to deter trespassing and draw attention to movement on the property.

Going away for a while? Ask a trusted person to collect your mail or suspend mail service delivery to your residence. The pile-up of mail lets criminals know you are not there.

Keep shades or curtains drawn after dark.

“Case” your residence the way an intruder would and look for ways to enter your residence.

Install deadbolt locks on exterior doors.

Trim trees and shrubs near windows and doors so intruders can’t hide in the shadows.

Look out for your neighbors; immediately report suspicious people and activity to police.

They also encourage VCU students who live off-campus, who are going on summer vacations, to ask to be put on the vacation watch list.

