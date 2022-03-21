RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A seven-member family is working with the American Red Cross to find a place to stay after an early morning house fire left their home uninhabitable.

Firefighters arrived at the house on Campbell Avenue just before 3 a.m. Monday, after hearing reports there was fire coming from the roof and side of the home. Crews had the blaze under control in 25 minutes.

Russell Felbey has been living along Campbell Avenue for 30 years and said it wasn’t the sound of sirens that alerted him to the fire. According to Felbey, his entire room lit up with lights as the emergency vehicles attended to the fire at his neighbor’s home.

“I was like ‘It’s something going on’ and my room was lit up, the whole, everything was lit up,” he said.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the fire. Fire and water damage cleanup crews with Servpro arrived at the home with equipment Monday afternoon to inspect the scale of the destruction.

8News is working to learn more about the cause and origin of the fire.