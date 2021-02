Ice causes trees to fall after ice storm. (Photo: Dominion Energy)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents in the Westover Hills neighborhood in Richmond are without power Friday morning after ice caused some damage from this week’s winter weather.

Ice accumulation is weighing down tree limbs, causing them to snap. Bringing down powerlines in the process, Dominion Energy said in a Facebook post.

Crews are on the scene assessing the damage and working quickly as possible to restore power to all customers.