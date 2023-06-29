RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A utility rate change passed by Richmond City Council on May 8 will go into effect with the first utility bill of July 2023.

According to the Department of Public Utilities, Richmond residents can expect to pay an average increase of $8.70 per month.

The average Richmond resident will see a 3.3% increase in natural gas, a $1.55 increase in water, an increase of $4.40 in wastewater and a $0.51 increase in stormwater on their monthly bill.

Richmond residents can access more information and financial assistance resources on the Department of Public Utilities website, or call (804) 646-4646 for further assistance.