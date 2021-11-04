Richmond residents can provide first responders with health details through emergency database

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Department of Emergency Communications utilizes a voluntary database filled with potentially life saving information that can help first responders best serve local residents. The department shared a tweet Thursday encouraging people to input their information.

Richmonders can choose to create an emergency health profile and list preliminary information about themselves ahead of time in case a first responder is called to help them during an emergency. People can concerns such as mental health issues, disabilities, pre-existing conditions and allergies into the database so first responders best know how to meet their needs. You can also list emergency contacts.

Instead of being associated with someone’s name, the information is only attached to a phone number for privacy purposes. This means first responders will be alerted to any of your provided details if you use your personal number to contact 911 during an emergency. People must use a mobile number and not a landline.

Anyone with only a landline can email 911rva@richmondgov.com or call Richmond Department of Emergency Communications at 804-646-5911 to ask for other options.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications uses the database as do many other communications centers.

People can update the profiles whenever needed.