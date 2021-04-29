Here’s how Richmond residents can weigh in on civilian review board tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s civilian review board task force will hold its’ first virtual town hall meeting Thursday night.

Last summer, Richmond city council approved an ordinance that would create a task force to establish a civilian review board (CRB).

That ordinance, passed back in July, says the task force will review ‘policies and standards’ of the police department while gathering data to see how a civilian review board may be implemented in the city.

The task force will then make a recommendation to city council concerning the creation of a board.

If established, that board would investigate citizen complaints against the police department.

The formation of the task force was announced by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney when he outlined his plans for re-imagining public safety in the wake of unrest and the death of George Floyd.

The group is expected to introduce themselves Thursday night and give a brief presentation with a break down of their proposed budget. They will then turn the floor over to Richmond residents to see what the community wants in a civilian review board.

The virtual town hall will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m.