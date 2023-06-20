RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of debate and disagreement, Richmond is moving forward with building a new fire training facility. But some residents are hoping the city will walk back this decision.

The project was proposed by the Richmond Fire Department after the city’s former facility in Sandston was condemned in 2021 for failing inspection. While the proposal was shot down by the Urban Design Committee and city planning commission earlier this year, Richmond City Council ultimately gave it the green light.

Now, some Richmond residents say the facility will negatively impact the environment and their community. Protestors expressed these concerns about the project outside a recent city council meeting.

Monica Esparza, an activist and one of the protestors, said that even though the proposal was already approved, the council is able to reverse its decision.

The facility is set to be built on East Belt Boulevard, replacing the Hickory Hill Community Center. Esparza said the community center is vital for the Hickory Hill neighborhood and taking it away will negatively impact the community.

“We hope that they will reverse their decision even though the council has already voted, even though the Board of Zoning Appeals already voted, we are asking them to reconsider their decision to locate the city fire department at Hickory Hill Community Center,” Esparza said.

City Council’s approval has also raised concerns about the safety issues and disturbances the facility will cause. The newly approved facility will likely have live training burns and theatrical smoke, which are meant to create realistic firefighting environments to train recruits.

“We’re out here because residents, property owners, and Southside Richmond are threatened by the city’s plan and movement to locate a live burn fire training facility at the Hickory Hill Community Center, which is an active community center in Southside,” Esparza said.

Esparza also worried about the air and soil pollution in the area, saying it will worsen once the facility is in use.

The Richmond Fire Department told 8News the facility will only be used for this type of training six times a year, and all the smoke will be contained inside the training structure.