RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents could have to spend nearly an extra $9 per month on utilities starting in July under a $3 billion budget proposal from Mayor Levar Stoney.

Stoney unveiled a budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year Monday that includes new pay raises for city employees, more funding for Richmond Public Schools and setting aside money for affordable housing, school construction costs and more.

Citing “increasing costs of maintaining infrastructure, compliance with regulatory requirements for system safety and reliability, and maintaining utility bond ratings,” the mayor’s budget includes rate increase proposals from Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU).

If the proposal is approved, starting July 1 some consumers in the city could see a 3.75% rate increase for natural gas, a 4% increase for water, a 6.5% increase for wastewater and an 8.75% increase for stormwater costs.

The budget proposal estimates that Richmond residents will pay an extra $8.86 per month for all utilities, including $3.79 more on gas, $1.30 more on water, $3.38 more on wastewater and 39 cents more on stormwater costs.

“There are no quick and easy fixes,” Stoney wrote in his proposal. “However, we must have a shared commitment in making the difficult and right choices that will put us on track to make a real difference in the lives of city residents.”

The mayor added that past rate increases have been needed to stay in compliance with DPU’s financial policies, provide adequate working capital for the utilities and ensure there’s sufficient funding for cash contributions to capital projects.

Stoney added that it has helped the city “maintain sufficient coverage ratios for debt and equity coverage” and maintain or even improve its bond ratings.