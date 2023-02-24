RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond neighborhood could be the next site for a new outdoor restaurant. But while some people support the idea, others have concerns.

The city’s planning commission recommended the approval of a special use permit for 401 South Stafford Avenue. Restaurant owners want to open a sandwich shop with an outdoor patio on the corner of South Stafford and Idlewood Avenues.

However, some people are pushing back on it.

“I have no problem with the restaurant on the inside,” Mary Davis, who lives a few doors down from the building, said. “My problem is they want a patio on the outside.”

Davis said the eatery could attract loud noise and take parking spots away.

“They want 24 seats on the outside and it’s going to disturb the neighborhood,” she said.

The project was introduced early last year. The Byrd Park Civic League distributed surveys about the project to more than 150 residents in the neighborhood. The results revealed about 77% of respondents supported the eatery.

“Having one café I think is great. Would we be open to a bunch? Probably not and I think that’s why this space really fits,” Paul Serignese, the Byrd Park Civic League president, said. “I’ve lived in the neighborhood for over five years now and there’s never been anything in it.”

If city leaders approve a special use permit for the business, it would allow the eatery to come to the residential-zoned neighborhood, but with some conditions.

The permit would limit operating hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. It would also prohibit the business from serving liquor — only beer and wine on-site. Live music would be restricted, and the outdoor patio would only be allowed to accommodate 24 people.

Serignese said the restaurant could make the neighborhood livelier.

“We have to cross over the highway in order get to the Fan for any sort of dining or café and so I think everyone’s really excited about having it right here in the neighborhood,” he said.

Richmond city council members still have to approve the special-use permit request. It is on the agenda for their next meeting on Monday, February 27.

Davis said she invites city leaders to visit the neighborhood and hear their concerns before considering the proposal.